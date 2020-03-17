Tom Brady Is Leaving the Patriots

(Newser)
Tom Brady will not be playing for the New England Patriots next year, but it's still not clear where he'll end up instead. The all-star QB issued a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, one to fans and the other to his teammates and the Patriots organization to say farewell, reports CBS Boston. "Pats Nation will always be a part of me," he wrote in the missive to fans. "I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career." Former NFL QB Chris Simms, now an analyst at NBC Sports, suggested that Brady might end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)