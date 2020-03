(Newser) – If you owe Uncle Sam less than $1 million, April 15 is no longer your tax-payment deadline this year. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 delay that the Wall Street Journal calls "unprecedented." Those individuals, as well as businesses that owe no more than $10 million, will have an additional 90 days to pay their 2019 income taxes. CNBC notes that no interest or penalties will be incurred over the 90 days. If you're owed money, Mnuchin noted that tax refunds will continue to be issued. A line from Mnuchin: "We are going to use all the tools we have. And what tools we don’t have, we're going to go to Congress." (Read more Tax Day stories.)