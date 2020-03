(Newser) – Within 48 hours a decision will be made, and that decision could be a shelter-in-place order for everyone in New York City. So said Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday in recommending that "all New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility." There are 814 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, reports CNBC. De Blasio said testing capabilities would jump, with the city able to test 5,000 people per day, reports the New York Times. As far as New York as a whole, Gov. Cuomo said current projections show the outbreak won't peak until around May 1 in the state, and that estimates peg the number of needed intensive care beds at 18,600 to 37,000; it only has 3,000, all but about 500 of which are occupied. (One region in the US already has such an order in place.)