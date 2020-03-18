Joe Biden Is Having Another Big Night

(Newser) – Polls have closed in the three states that went ahead with their primaries Tuesday, and the news is good for Joe Biden. The AP called Florida and Illinois for him fairly quickly, with only Arizona results yet to come. Biden was the heavy favorite over Bernie Sanders in the latter state as well, reports FiveThirtyEight.com. Despite Ohio's decision to postpone its own primary Tuesday, the night still has a large number of delegates at stake, 441, meaning margins of victory will be important. Florida was the biggest prize with 219 delegates, and with nearly all returns in, Biden led 61% to 22%. In Illinois, Biden led 58% to 36%, with more than half the results in. Tulsi Gabbard was registering at less than 1% in both states.

story continues below

Generally speaking, missing poll workers, reshuffled voting locations, and a lack of disinfectant supplies made for a "chaotic" day of voting, notes the Washington Post. On Tuesday night, both candidates addressed the COVID-19 crisis. “You know, it's in moments like these we realize we need to put politics aside and work together as Americans," Biden said. "The coronavirus doesn't care if you're a Democrat or Republican." Sanders, for his part, said "this is an unprecedented moment that will require an unprecedented amount of money," via livestream from DC, per CNN. He estimated it would take "$2 trillion to prevent deaths, job losses and to avoid an economic catastrophe." (In Florida, Sanders' previous remarks about Fidel Castro may have cost him among Hispanic voters.)

