Tax-Filing Deadline Just Got Pushed Back

(Newser) – Taxpayers now have more time to file their taxes amid the coronavirus outbreak: The deadline has been pushed back to July 15 from April 15, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin tweeted. As CNBC notes, the new deadline applies to federal taxes. People should check with their individual states to see when state taxes are due. Mnuchin encouraged those who could file before the deadline to do so, given that most people—about 70%—end up getting a refund, per the Hill.