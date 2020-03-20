Tom Brady Confirms, Has 3 Words on New Deal

(Newser) – It's real, Patriots fans. Tom Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, reports CBS Boston. Brady himself then celebrated the news on Instagram. "Excited, humble and hungry," he wrote, adding that "if there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that." Brady, of course, has done plenty, and ESPN provides some notable stats in the context of his new team: "Brady has five times as many playoff wins, six times as many Super Bowl wins and seven times as many 30-touchdown seasons as all the quarterbacks in Buccaneers history." No terms of the deal were announced, but ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that it's a two-year contract for the 42-year-old. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)