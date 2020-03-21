How Safe Are Amazon, UPS Deliveries?

(Newser) – Amazon, UPS, and FedEx are grappling with scary new realities as the coronavirus adds to their workload and affects their business practices. For example, 12 UPS drivers across nine states are saying the company doesn't protect them. They tell NBC News that UPS hasn't given drivers protective gear (like masks or gloves) or established rules for keeping a safe distance from customers. Hand sanitizer would be nice too, they say, and while UPS does advise hand-washing, it's not really doable on delivery routes. "I mean, we're at high risk," says a driver in Fresno, Calif. "It's not a matter of if, but when somebody gets sick." For more:



Amazon case: Amazon has confirmed its first known coronavirus case at a US facility. Workers at a Queens, NY, warehouse were texted Wednesday about the development, which the Atlantic calls "a major threat to Amazon's operations. Millions of people across the nation are cloistered inside their homes, many of them relying on the company to provide basic goods."