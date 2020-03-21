Phone Call Between Kanye, Swift Again Roils the Net

(Newser) – Taylor Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die, the AP reports. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened. In "Famous," West raps: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that bitch famous." Upon its release in 2016, West was condemned by many for the line. He insisted Swift had given her blessing to the lyric. But she denied ever hearing the lyric "I made that bitch famous." The new clips seem to corroborate Swift's claims that West didn't tell her the full lyrics of the song.

story continues below

But they also show West repeatedly asking Taylor for her approval of the sex lyric and she does tell him she thinks it’s funny, just as the rapper said when it the song first was released. "I never would have expected you to tell me about a line in one of your songs," Swift tells him. "That’s really nice that you did." This new footage was posted online from an unknown source late Friday night and rapidly spread across social media. Unlike other videos previously posted of the call, it shows all 25 minutes, albeit chopped up. The Independent notes that in the video, Swift laughs about the "owe me sex" line but demurs when asked to post about the song on social media. "I need to think about it," she says. (Meanwhile, Swift says it's "time to cancel plans.")