Coronavirus Argument Ends Very Badly

(Newser) – Coronavirus concerns took an ugly turn Thursday when two roommates got in an argument over government-imposed restrictions—and one shot the other dead, MLive reports. Details are scant, but officers responded just after 9pm in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and found one roommate dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Yet Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox says the shooting is considered a "death investigation" rather than a homicide at this point. According to police, the suspect says he only opened fire after his roomie lunged at him with a crowbar.

story continues below

Meanwhile Ann Arbor's mayor has issued a statement about the virtues of staying at home. "Now, the virus is still spreading, as we knew that it would, and so I want to encourage all residents—children, seniors and everybody in between—to stay at home," he said Saturday, per MLive. "Stay at home unless you need essential services such as food, medicine or other essentials." He didn't mention the shooting, but said outdoor exercise is still OK: "You can take a break," he said. "But as you do so, be safe." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

