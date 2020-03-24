 
Dow Takes a Big Bounce at Opening Bell

Investors happy stimulus deal is near
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 24, 2020 8:40 AM CDT

(Newser) – It's a rare bit of good news for the markets: The Dow jumped more than 1,200 points, or 6%, at the open on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 rose by a similar percentage. Markets in Asia and Europe also were up. The Wall Street Journal chalks it up to a series of moves by governments and central banks around the world to shore up economies. For the US, investors are happy that Congress appears close to passing a massive stimulus package, notes CNBC. In overnight futures trading, Dow futures hit the "limit up" mark of 5%, a welcome reversal of the frequent "limit down" milestones of late. (Read more stock market stories.)

