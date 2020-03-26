People Love This Video of Bear Waking From Hibernation

(Newser) – It's the viral video the world needs right now: A ranger in the Canadian Rockies captured a grizzly bear named Boo breaking through the snow as he emerged from his winter den after hibernation. The video of the bear, whom the Guardian terms as "groggy," has been viewed more than 160,000 times since ranger Nicole Gangnon posted it to Twitter Monday. "With the world so uncertain, it was something I needed. I think it was something everybody needed, to be honest," says Gangnon, who manages the Grizzly Bear Refuge where Boo has lived since his mother was killed by poachers in 2002.

"He’s so happy and that just makes your heart sing," Gangnon says of Boo's emergence from his den. "Once he gets up, you can see he’s got a grin on his face. He’s like: 'Hello, world, here I am again.'" Commenters largely agreed with her, with one calling the video "joyful," but many brought up the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing social distancing: "Go back to sleep little buddy. The world sucks right now," said one. Joked another, "Quarantine Day 322: I think I may have overslept." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

