US City's Outbreak Is 'Off the Charts'

Members of a Russian team sanitize a hospice for elderly people to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, in Albino, near Bergamo, northern Italy, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Members of a Russian team sanitize a hospice for elderly people to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, in Albino, near Bergamo, northern Italy, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)