'America's Dad' Has Something to Smile About

(Newser) – Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back in sunny Los Angeles, Yahoo Entertainment reports. The celebrity couple—who self-quarantined in Australia for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus—were seen driving around LA, Hanks smiling at the wheel. "Hey, Folks ... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," he tweeted in a joint message with Wilson, per People. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx."