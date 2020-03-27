Lilly Sorry for 'Dismissive' Message on Coronavirus

(Newser) – Evangeline Lilly says she is now social distancing—and she wants to offer a "sincere and heartfelt" apology for her earlier remarks on the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post Thursday, the Ant-Man and Lost star apologized for her "insensitivity" to the "very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world," reports the Huffington Post. In a March 16 post, Lilly, who lives in Hawaii, said it was "business as usual" for her family, adding that "some people value freedom over their lives." She described the coronavirus as "respiratory flu" and noted: "There's 'something' every election year." On Thursday, she said: "When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation."

Lilly says her family—including her two young children and her father, who has stage 4 leukemia—began social distancing on March 18, as soon as authorities where she lives directed people to do so, USA Today reports. "Despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY," she wrote Thursday. She added: "When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise, and gracious person said to me 'do it out of love, not fear' and it helped me to realize my place in all of this." (Read more Evangeline Lilly stories.)

