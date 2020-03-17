Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Released From Hospital

(Newser) – The world's most famous coronavirus patient is no longer hospitalized. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been released from the hospital in Australia where they had been undergoing treatment since testing positive for the virus last week, the BBC reports. A rep says the two 63-year-olds are now in self-quarantine in a rented home in Queensland, where Hanks had been set to play Col. Tom Parker in an Elvis biopic, reports CNN. The Baz Luhrmann project is now on hold. "Quick update on my folks, they're out of the hospital," son Chet Hanks said in an Instagram post Monday night. "They’re still self-quarantined, obviously, but they’re feeling a lot better, so that’s a relief." (Hanks caused an uproar in Australia with his possibly over-generous application of Vegemite to toast.)