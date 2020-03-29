Maine Mob Fells Tree to Force Quarantine: Cops

(Newser) – A group of armed Maine vigilantes is apparently here to help a couple of out-of-towners make the decision to self-quarantine: As the Portland Press Herald reports, several armed men cut down a tree on Friday on the island of Vinalhaven and dragged it across the driveway of the rental home of two construction workers from New Jersey. Rep. Genevieve McDonald, who represents the area, tells the Bangor Daily News that the men—who had lived in the area since September—went to the mainland and were targeted by locals over their license plates upon their return.

"There were words between them and some locals, and the conversation apparently didn’t go very well. A group of local vigilantes decided to take matters into their own hands, and barricade these guys into their rental property. Marine Patrol and the USCG responded, along with Knox Co Sheriff’s Dept. THIS IS A TREMENDOUS WASTE OF RESOURCES." The group had vanished by the time authorities responded. McDonald continues: "Now is not the time to develop or encourage an 'us vs. them' mentality. Targeting people because of their license plates will not serve any of us well." (Read more strange stuff stories.)

