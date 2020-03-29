Canada's First Lady Has Recovered

(Newser) – More than two weeks after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Canada's first lady, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, says she's got a clean bill of health. "I wanted to give you all an update: I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health," she wrote on Facebook. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love." The CBC reports that Gregoire Trudeau was diagnosed after returning from a trip to London; she attended an event with Idris Elba, who was also later diagnosed with the virus. PM Justin Trudeau said earlier Saturday that his family will remain in isolation, though their 14-day quarantine ended Friday. Trudeau has not been tested and has continued to run the government from home. (Read more Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stories.)