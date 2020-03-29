Coronavirus Infection Rate Increases in a Big Way

(Newser)
–
The coronavirus is continuing its relentless spread, as the daily number of infections worldwide continues to jump sharply. World Health Organization figures show the increase in new infections is now about 70,000 per day—up from about 50,000 just a few days ago, the AP reports. More than 32,000 people have died worldwide. Italy reported more than 750 new deaths Sunday, bringing the country’s total to nearly 10,800—vastly more than any other country. But the number of new infections showed signs of narrowing again. Officials said more than 5,200 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in four days, for a total of almost 98,000 infections. For more:
- Health care: The mammoth, $2.2 trillion stimulus package to shore up the US economy during the coronavirus pandemic doesn't provide what doctors, nurses and other health care providers need most: protective equipment.
- Cuomo: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. It accounts for more than 40% of deaths from COVID-19 in the US.
- People under 50: Risk factors other than age are becoming more apparent. As much as 10% to 15% of people under 50 have moderate to severe symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.
- Merkel: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's handling of the coronavirus crisis meets with strong approval in her country.
- EU: Coronavirus pandemic causes tensions in the hard-hit European Union.
- Somalia: Impoverished Somalia has little in the way of health care to battle the coronavirus should the limited number of cases there rise.
(Read more coronavirus
stories.)