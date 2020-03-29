School Dean Sends Out 'Tone Deaf' Dance Video

(Newser) – Hundreds of students seeking lower tuitions amid the coronavirus pandemic have received something quite different, the New York Post reports. Allyson Green, dean of New York University Tisch School of the Arts, answered their pleas by emailing them a video of her dancing to REM's "Losing My Religion." She sashays, raises her arms, and reaches out to the camera as she lip-syncs the song. She also explains in her email that she has no power to refund any of their $58,000-a-year Tisch tuitions, NBC New York reports. And she says the pandemic is costing NYU "millions more" as it maintains unused facilities while running online classes.

Students don't seem bowled over. "The video is not cute," writes Eli Yurman on a student-run blog. "It's uncomfortable to watch, it goes on for too long, you end it by staring at the camera for a good eight seconds, none of it is working in the way you think it's working." Others call it "embarrassing" and "tone deaf," NBC News reports. But Green defended herself to the Post, saying her dance "speaks to frustration and disappointment" and shows it's "still possible for the Tisch community to make art together." Meanwhile, an NYU Tisch petition seeking "partial tuition relief" has garnered over 3,500 signatures.


