Another CNN Host Has Virus

(Newser) – CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the second on-air personality at the news network to face the disease. In an Instagram post Friday, Baldwin, 40, said that her symptoms—fever, chills, and aches—came on suddenly Thursday afternoon. She said she'd been social distancing and doing all of the things that medical experts have said to do, the AP reports. "Still—it got me," Baldwin said. She said she has no underlying conditions, per the Los Angeles Times.

CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo also has COVID-19, and this week did shows remotely from the basement of his home, providing updates on his illness. Cuomo said his battle has included hallucinations. Until they became ill, Baldwin and Cuomo were going to CNN headquarters in New York to work. (Baldwin recently had an emotional on-air interview with a woman who had to say her last words to her mother via FaceTime.)