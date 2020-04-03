18-Year-Old Arrested in College Slayings

(Newser) – A suspect is in custody in the slayings of a couple found this week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's arboretum. Khari Sanford, 18, faces two counts of first-degree murder, the school's police chief said. Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, were killed. Chief Kristen Roman said Friday the crime "was calculated, cold blooded, and senseless." A spokesman said other suspects could surface during the investigation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. On his Facebook page, Sanford listed his high school as the same one attended by the couple's three children, per Heavy.

story continues below

Potter was an associate medical professor and medical director of employee health services on campus. "Words cannot express our grief," a colleague said. Carre was an educational consultant; his Facebook page said he helped students with college admissions. He was a leader in Madison's soccer community. They were "remarkable individuals who positively impacted the lives of so many," Roman said. Police have not speculated about a motive. (Read more University of Wisconsin Madison stories.)

