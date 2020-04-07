Dow Sags 26 Points on Quick Plunge in Oil Prices

In this image taken from video provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Tommy Gannon, Assistant Supervisor, Facilities, rings the opening bell at the NYSE, and recognizes the Sodexo food services staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in New York. (New York Stock Exchange via AP)

