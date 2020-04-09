One Group Will Get Checks Starting Monday: Lawmaker

(Newser) – Millions of Americans are close to receiving stimulus payments, but when exactly? Media reports are trying to break it down. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich) said Wednesday the first group of recipients will include people who receive Social Security and who filed federal tax returns specifying their direct deposit information, USA Today reports. That group will start getting money in mid-April, Dingell says, probably starting April 13. Other sources say bank accounts could see funds as early as Thursday, while others say anyone who has supplied bank-account information to the IRS will be among the first recipients. For more:

A second wave could start as early as April 20 for those who get Social Security via direct deposit, but didn't earn enough to file a federal return in 2018 or 2019.

Paper checks will likely begin with the lowest-income families, perhaps those who earn under $10,000 annually but haven't supplied their direct-deposit information to the IRS.

A House Ways and Means Committee memo predicts the following breakdown: Week of April 13, 60 million checks go out via direct deposit; week of May 4, paper checks start flowing; 5 million paper checks are distributed each week thereafter, per Forbes.

Can you track the status of your payment? "This isn't yet clear," says CNET. There is such a page for those expecting a refund after supplying their social security number, but none yet for coronavirus checks.

The IRS will mail a letter "to the taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after the payment is paid," a source tells USA Today. Among other things, the letter will tell taxpayers how to "report any failure to receive the payment."