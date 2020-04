3 Astronauts Blast Off After Strict Quarantine

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos US astronaut Chris Cassidy, left, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, centre, and Ivan Vagner pose during a news conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service via AP)

