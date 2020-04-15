It's Easy to Check on Your Stimulus Payment

(Newser) – It's safe to say everyone who's expecting a federal stimulus check is eager to "get my payment." Those wondering exactly when that will happen can now turn to "Get My Payment" to find out. The new feature on went live on IRS.gov on Wednesday, and MoneyWatch reports Americans can log on to check in on payment status and input their bank account info if they'd like direct deposit but the IRS lacks the info.

The tracking tool asks for your Social Security number, birthdate, and address before providing your payment status. If you want to provide your banking info, you'll need to have your 2018 or 2019 tax return handy, in addition to your account and routing numbers. CNBC advises that you make haste: Once a hard check has been scheduled for delivery, you can't switch to a direct deposit. CNN reports 80 million Americans will see deposits in their bank accounts Wednesday. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

