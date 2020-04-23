New Sign of the Times: One-Way Shopping Aisles

(Newser) – One-way lanes in supermarket parking lots are common. Now, one-way aisles in the supermarkets themselves? Walmart has become the latest chain to implement the policy amid the coronavirus outbreak, reports the New York Post. Signs and floor arrows direct people the right way to go, all in the name of keeping shoppers a safe distance from one another. The Kroger chain has similarly instituted one-way aisles, notes SupermarketNews.com. Meanwhile, Consumer Reports rounds up tips for people who prefer to order their groceries online. One of them: You might have to pick midnight as a pickup or delivery time. (Read more Walmart stories.)