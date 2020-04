n this Jan. 29, 2019, photo, then-Georgia guard Teshaun Hightower is seen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, FILE)

n this Jan. 29, 2019, photo, then-Georgia guard Teshaun Hightower is seen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, FILE)