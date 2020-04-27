Official Quits After Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting

(Newser) – A planning commissioner in California has resigned after throwing his pet cat and apparently drinking a beer during a Zoom meeting between city officials that was made public, the Vallejo Times-Herald reports. During the April 20 teleconference of the city's Planning Commission, Chris Platzer announced, "I'd like to introduce my cat," and then picked up his pet before suddenly tossing the animal off-screen. Platzer was seen sipping from a green bottle during the meeting. After the conference ended he could be heard making derogatory remarks, the AP reports. "I'm going to call bull— on you little b—s," according to the original commission meeting video released by the Northern California city.

story continues below

In an email to the Times-Herald, Platzer said he has resigned from the planning commission, effective immediately. The resignation came days before the City Council was set to consider a resolution removing him from the seven-person panel. "I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted," Platzer wrote. "I serve at the pleasure of the council and no longer have that trust and backing ... I have always felt that serving Vallejo in a voluntary position is honorable because Vallejo is worth serving. We are all living in uncertain times and I certainly, like many of you, am adjusting to a new normalcy."