(Newser) – The Tara Reade allegations against Joe Biden—that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s—seem to be gaining credibility by the day, writes Rebecca Traister at the Cut. As a result, Democrats now have a "grievous mess" on their hands. The growing corroboration of the Reade allegations "should surely imperil Biden's position at the top of the ticket, though it remains to be seen whether—in the midst of the COVID crisis and with all the other candidates out of contention—there is any chance that they will," writes Traister. In the meantime, consider the impossible predicament Biden's running mate will be in. He has promised to pick a woman; whomever he picks will not only have to answer for Biden's treatment of women but will likely be diminished for his association to him. The latter is especially true if he picks a strong progressive.

And yet, another four years of Trump is hardly a solution for women, writes Traister. In a perfect world, a running mate could say: "I am deeply troubled by the allegations persuasively leveled against my running mate, Joe Biden, and wish we didn't live in a world in which we had to choose between an accused rapist and self-confessed p---- grabber versus an accused harasser who's now been credibly accused of assault, but this is what white capitalist patriarchy does and I'm actually here to try to change that!" But we're not in that perfect world, she adds. Traister is among those who never wanted Biden to be the nominee. "So as we move closer to the abyss, remember that plenty of Women never wanted to be here, and now that we are, have no good choices in front of us." Read her full essay. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

