Dave Grohl Surprises, Serenades NY Nurse

(Newser) – TJ Riley was among the first health workers to contract the coronavirus at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where some 60% of nurses have now tested positive, per Rolling Stone. The emergency room nurse battled nausea, dizziness, and a fever that didn't break for 12 days. He's now recovered, though there was a moment he thought he might be hallucinating Monday as Jimmy Kimmel surprised him with $10,000 and a private concert from Dave Grohl. "I'm going a little out of my mind. … I feel like I'm having a coronavirus dream," said Riley, after Grohl interrupted his interview with Kimmel.

Grohl serenaded Riley with a version of the Foo Fighters' 1997 hit "Everlong," per Stereogum. "TJ, thank you so much for everything that you've done for so many people,” he said. It's not the first time during the pandemic that Grohl has used his musical talents for good. Grohl joined with artists including Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and Sean Paul to release a cover of Foo Fighters' "Times Like These." "It's time like these you learn to live again / It's times like these you give and give again," the artists sing. Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Comic Relief, and the BBC Children In Need charity. (Read more Dave Grohl stories.)

