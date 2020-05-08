Conspiracy Video 'Plandemic' Gets Yanked, but Persists

(Newser) – If you've seen or heard the word "Plandemic" the last few days, there's good reason. It's the title of a 26-minute video spreading wild conspiracy theories about the coronavirus that has been yanked by YouTube, Vimeo, and Facebook. But the word keeps trending as believers find ways to share the video, and as both supporters and detractors discuss it. Coverage:

The video features Judy Mikovits, and the Washington Post has an in-depth look at her history. The big item: She authored a study in Science in 2009 that purported to make a big discovery about chronic fatigue syndrome—that the mysterious disease is tied to a retrovirus in mice. But Science later retracted the study. Since then, Mikovits claims the scientific establishment, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, is out to get her. The video: It claims, among other things, that wearing masks is dangerous, that the coronavirus had to have been created in a lab, that the number of fatalities is being exaggerated, and that closing beaches is a bad idea because water has "healing microbes," reports the BBC. Mikovits also claims the disease is being deliberately spread to increase vaccination rates.