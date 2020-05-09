(Newser) – In what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls "every parent's nightmare," two children in New York state have succumbed to an illness believed to be tied to the coronavirus. CBS New York reports that a 7-year-old boy from Westchester County died last week after suffering neurological complications from a condition now being referred to as pediatric multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome. The boy had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning he'd had that disease and recovered. Meanwhile, Cuomo said Friday that a 5-year-old boy had died in a Manhattan hospital the previous day, also from the mystery illness. The governor noted that so far there've been 73 reported cases of children with this condition, the New York Times reports.

"Right now we have a new issue that we're looking at ... but, while rare, we're seeing some cases where children affected with the COVID virus can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease or toxic shock-like syndrome that literally causes inflammation in their blood vessels," Cuomo said, per CBS. Health officials are investigating the illness, whose symptoms are said to include an extended fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, lethargy, trouble breathing, a rash, and a change in skin color. "This would be really painful news and would open up an entirely different chapter, because I can't tell you how many people I spoke to who took peace and solace in the fact that children were not getting infected," Cuomo said, per the Times. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

