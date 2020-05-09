(Newser) – An elderly New Hampshire woman who was trapped in her basement is doing well after being saved by the most unlikely of rescuers. Per KWTX, police were called to a home in Hampton on Wednesday after a boy noticed something unusual on a neighbor's doorstep. CBS Boston identifies the youngster as 3-year-old Eyas Tran, who'd been on a walk with his moms when he spotted a newspaper outside the home of his neighbor, referred to simply as Peggy. Eyas' mom Minh says her son likes to bring Peggy her paper, so he picked it up and approached the front door. That's when something else caught his eye. "There was one, two, three newspapers," he says, all piled up outside the door.

His parents became concerned when Peggy didn't answer the door or her phone; her car was also in the garage. They called the police, who found Peggy in her basement—she'd accidentally locked herself down there for three days. A release from the Hampton Police says Peggy was "in good spirits" and was taken to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries. "The Hampton Police would like to thank the young boy for his keen observation," the police department notes. Deputy Police Chief David Hobbs adds, per CBS: "We just want to say to everybody else, be more like Eyas. Check on your neighbors. Look after each other." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

