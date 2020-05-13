Elon Musk to Ken Jennings: 'Knucklehead'

(Newser) – It looks like Elon Musk is getting his way over his Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. The CEO reopened his factory Monday in defiance of orders from Alameda County, and the county tweeted Wednesday that the plant can continue its "minimum business operations" this week and ramp up to fuller production on Monday, reports the AP. It remained unclear whether Musk would face any penalties for his move, which theoretically carries a penalty of jail. The county said police would ensure that the factory complied with worker safety precautions related to the coronavirus outbreak. All of this led to an odd Twitter spat between Musk and none other than Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame, notes Fox News.

When Musk initially reopened the plant, he wrote, "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." Jennings responded: "Can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Elon Musk, but he is absolutely correct: please arrest Elon Musk." To which Musk replied: "All other car companies are allowed to manufacture *except* Tesla, you knucklehead. No wonder you got crushed by a computer the size of a pizza box." A piece at Vox has context on all of the above. Musk is correct in stating that other car companies were allowed to reopen, but they are in other states, and the "Trump administration has made it clear that decisions about reopening local business are up to the state and local governments." (In this case, though, Trump sides with Musk.)

