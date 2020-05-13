Rapper's $200K Donation to Hungry Kids Is Rejected

(Newser) – Fresh out of prison, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting a lot of attention. He's set an all-time record for a Instagram live stream with more than 2 million viewers; the music video for his new song "Gooba" became the fastest by an American artist to reach 100 million views on YouTube, per Variety; and he donated $200,000 to the No Kid Hungry campaign. Too bad the campaign doesn’t want it. "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values," says Share Our Strength, the nonprofit group that runs the campaign, per the BBC.

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to involvement in a sexual performance by a 13-year-old in 2015. Facing decades behind bars on gang-related charges including attempted murder, he then pleaded guilty to a series of robberies and shootings in 2019 and testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He responded to Share Our Strength's decision saying he'd "never seen something so cruel," per the BBC. The rapper, who has asthma and a history of bronchitis, was released from prison in March owing to the coronavirus. He'll finish up the final four months of his two-year sentence under house arrest. (Read more rapper stories.)

