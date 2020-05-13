Reserve Chair Speaks, and Wall Street Slides Again

(Newser) – Stocks fell for the second day in a row Wednesday on Wall Street, weighed down by worries about a slow recovery for the economy, the AP reports. The weakness came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned about the threat of a prolonged recession because of the shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 lost 1.7%. The sharpest losses hit stocks that most need a healthy economy for their profits to grow, like energy companies and banks. The market has been wavering the last few weeks as optimism about reopening the economy collides with worries about the dangers of lifting restrictions too soon.

story continues below