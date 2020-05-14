(Newser) – Samuel L. Jackson is no longer the king of swearing in film. Jonah Hill was "humbled" to learn he'd nabbed the honor upon reading an article published Wednesday by the Wrap, which was based on an analysis by Buzz Bingo. The analysis found Jackson had uttered 301 profanities in his film roles, while Hill had dropped 376. "So many people to thank," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram, giving credit to Martin Scorsese for "pushing me over the edge," per People.

Scorsese directed Hill in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, which includes a whopping 715 profanities, according to Buzz Bingo. Hill's co-star Leonardo DiCaprio tops Jackson's total in that movie alone, with 332 swears uttered. That makes Jordan Belfort the "sweariest film character," per Buzz Bingo. At 361 total, DiCaprio is only 15 profanities behind Hill, who swears almost 23 times per 1,000 words. Fourth is Adam Sandler with 295 profanities, all coming in 2019's Uncut Gems. (Read more Jonah Hill stories.)

