Twilight Actor Dead at 30

(Newser) – An actor best known for his role in the 2008 Twilight film was found dead in his Las Vegas condo Wednesday, as was his girlfriend. Gregory Tyree Boyce was 30 and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, was 27, per the Hollywood Reporter. No details have yet been revealed regarding cause of death. Boyce played Forks High School student Tyler Crowley, who nearly hits Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan while driving before Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen saves her, leaving an indentation in his van. TMZ reports he only acted in one other project. In an emotional Facebook post, his mother reveals that more recently he had become a talented chef and had plans to open a chicken wing restaurant, and that his girlfriend was working as his assistant. "We were supposed to meet on Tuesday with my dad to discuss some plans for our near future to launch us into a great future, but that never happened," she wrote.

She writes that "During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there." Alaya is Boyce's 10-year-old daughter; Adepoju leaves behind a son. Boyce's mother says she last saw her son two days before his death, the day after Mother's Day. "You walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again," she writes. "I'm broken." In an Instagram post on his 30th birthday in December, Boyce wrote, "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!" (Read more celebrity death stories.)

