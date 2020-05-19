Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green Splitting Up After 15 Years

(Newser) – Little more than a year ago, Megan Fox filed to dismiss her divorce case against Brian Austin Green. She had filed for divorce in 2015, but the couple had since reconciled—and had a third child together. Well, now it's back to divorce. There have been rumors of trouble in paradise, with sources saying the couple has been living apart, and ETOnline reports that on his podcast Monday, Green confirmed they had indeed split up again. Fox was away shooting a movie for five weeks at the end of last year, he said, and they grew apart. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her." He said they will continue to spend holidays and vacations together for the sake of their kids, ages 7, 6, and 3.

"It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect … there's that pit in my stomach," he continued. "I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds … she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that." Green, 46, and Fox, 34, started dating in 2004; Fox also called off their engagement once before they wed in 2010. Photos recently surfaced of Fox with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and sources claimed they were "hooking up" amid Fox's separation from Green, but Green says they met while filming a movie and are "just friends at this point." He notes that Fox has spoken with him about the rapper: "I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."


