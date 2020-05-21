Agents Search Homes of Arbery Murder Suspects

(Newser) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents on Tuesday night searched the homes of the two men accused of murdering black jogger Ahmaud Arbery—though it's not clear what kind of evidence they were looking for three months after the shooting. The GBI said that it executed a search warrant at the homes of ex-cop Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, who are being held without bail. ABC News reports that attorneys for the two men declined to comment on the searches in the Satilla Shores subdivision near Brunswick, Georgia. The GBI agents appeared to leave without items after searching homes, vehicles, and a backyard boat dock, WSB-TV reports.

The McMichaels, who are white, told police they saw Arbery running through their neighborhood on Feb. 23 and, believing him to be a suspect in an alleged series of break-ins, got their guns and chased him in a truck. Police say they shot the 25-year-old after a confrontation. They were arrested this month after video of the incident sparked anger and calls for an investigation. Arbery family attorney S. Lee Merritt says William Bryan, the neighbor who filmed the video, should also be arrested for taking part in the "ambush," CNN reports. Greg McMichael says Bryan tried to block Arbery's path, but Bryan's lawyer says his client was unarmed and did not communicate with the McMichaels. (Relatives say a video shows Arbery had been harassed by police.)

