(Newser) – A black FedEx delivery driver in Georgia says he and a co-worker were fired after filming a confrontation with a customer and putting it online, NBC News reports. The video posted by a man IDed by Business Insider as Antonio Braswell doesn't show what happened initially in the Tuesday incident in Leesburg but skips to where Braswell tells the customer, who appears to be white, that "you didn’t have to come out there cussing me like that." Braswell explains in a series of tweets that after they delivered the man's package, the man came out of his house cursing and threatening to "whoop [our] black a--es," then had his wife call the cops. Braswell says the man told police that "they look like they would've broke into my house while my wife is there." Braswell tweeted that FedEx called him and requested he remove the video then fired him and his co-worker.

"People like him doesn't matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19," Braswell noted. The Leesburg Police Department reportedly responded to the incident, though it hasn't commented, per NBC. Heavy.com notes after the video went viral and the #BoycottFedEx hashtag began circulating, FedEx publicly responded. In a statement to NBC, FedEx said the two drivers had been working for the company via a contractor and that the drivers were no longer working for that provider. FedEx, however, said it would "provide employment" for them while it investigates. "We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions," the company noted in a tweet. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up for the two men had raised more than $50,000 as of Thursday morning. (Read more FedEx stories.)

