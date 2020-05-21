America's 10 Best Beaches

(Newser) – Imagine a beach with "sugar-white sand and emerald green water," a short distance from sand dunes, tidal lakes, and freshwater ponds. You're imagining Grayton Beach State Park in the Florida panhandle, the best beach in America, according to Dr. Beach. The doctor, aka Stephen Leatherman, is out with his annual ranking of America's best beaches, from New York to California. The pandemic, of course, puts a damper on visits in the near future, though the No. 1 beach is currently open with restrictions. The list of 10, per the Orlando Sentinel: