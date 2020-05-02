The 'Grim Reaper' Appears on TV News

(Newser) – A Florida news report took an unexpected turn Friday when the Grim Reaper appeared and took hold of the microphone, ABC7 reports. Actually, reporter Faith Graham handed him the mic during her report on re-opened beaches in Walton County. "I'm here today to try to make a point that ... I think it's premature that we open our beaches," said the Reaper, aka lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder. "I'm a huge proponent of public beaches, and I've been fighting for that for years, but I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus, I think it's going to prolong the recovery we have, and I think that we should take better measures." Uhlfelder said he planned to continue protesting at other county beaches with a film crew on hand.

story continues below

Some might know the Florida lawyer for his Twitter attacks on Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee over beach access in the state, WUWF reports. Uhlfelder is fighting to save a "customary use" ordinance that lets beachgoers use the dry-sand parts of private beach properties, while Huckabee, the owner of a Walton County beachfront home, is against the ordinance. The Northwest Florida Daily News reported last year that Huckabee filed a bar complaint against Uhlfelder, saying the lawyer had posted "humiliating and disparaging about me during the course of active litigation in which he represents an adverse party." As for Uhlfelder, who founded an anti-conservative PAC, he says the feud has boosted his Twitter following. Once sitting at 400, it now has over 134,000 followers. (Read more beaches stories.)

