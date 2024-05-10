Cops Move In at UPenn, MIT

Police made more than 40 arrests as pro-Palestinian protest encampments were dismantled Friday at the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, hours after police tear-gassed demonstrators and took down a similar camp at the University of Arizona.

Penn: The dismantling at Penn came around 5:30am, as campus and Philadelphia police moved in to remove protesters from an encampment that had been in place for more than two weeks, per the AP. School officials said protesters were given warnings and the chance to leave without being detained. About 33 people, including students and faculty members, were among those arrested without incident and charged with defiant trespass, the school said.