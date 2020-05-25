Man Killed His Tinder Date, Cops Say

(Newser) – A man called 911 in the wee hours of Sunday with a horrifying claim: He said he had murdered someone inside his home in Layton, Utah. Officers arrived to find a woman with stab wounds to her torso; she died at the scene. Now the man who called 911 is charged with her murder, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Deseret News report. Ethan Hunsaker, 24, allegedly told police he met the woman on the dating app Tinder and he took her to a bar Saturday night, then back to his home, where he said they were cuddling before he allegedly tried to choke her to death and then stabbed her multiple times. He asked police to shoot him when they arrived on the scene, and said he'd been having suicidal and homicidal thoughts. (Read more Tinder stories.)