Cops: Teen Girl Forced to Drive Couple Through Virus Checkpoint

(Newser) – A couple trying to get into the Florida Keys, which are currently closed to non-residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl to get them through a checkpoint. Police say Alexander Michael Sardinas, 37, and a 43-year-old female companion first tried to get through alone while in a rideshare Thursday, but were denied entry since they didn't have identification, NBC Miami reports. That's when they allegedly found a 17-year-old Florida Keys resident in a Publix parking lot and threatened her if she didn't drive them through the checkpoint using her own ID, ABC News reports. She did, and after dropping them off, contacted family who called police. Sardinas faces charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment. The woman was not arrested, though police say more charges could be pending. (Read more coronavirus stories.)