Boris Johnson Stands by Lockdown Scofflaw

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home, Monday, May 25, 2020. Johnson is standing by his top aide, Cummings, who is accused of breaking lockdown rules by traveling 250 miles to his parents’ house while coming down with COVID-19. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

