Patrick Ewing Recovers at Home

(Newser) – Former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing is recovering at home, just days after the announcement Friday that he was being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. "My father is now home and getting better," his son, Patrick Ewing Jr., tweeted Monday. "We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines." He thanked his father's hospital caregivers and well-wishers.

One of those well-wishers was former teammate Charles Oakley, the New York Post reports. "I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now," Oakley had tweeted. "Get well Patrick." Ewing, 57, is the head men's basketball coach at Georgetown University. The Washington, DC, area topped 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, per the Washington Post. ("This virus is serious," Ewing had posted after testing positive.)

