An NBA Legend Has COVID-19

(Newser) – New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing mainly posts online about sports, but he had some other news to talk about Friday evening, per CNN. "I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19," the Georgetown men's basketball coach tweeted. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones." A statement from Georgetown Athletics included with his tweet said that the 57-year-old is "under care and isolated at a local hospital," and that he'd decided to publicize his illness so that the world could see "this virus can affect anyone." The statement also noted that the Hall of Famer is the only person with the men's basketball program that has received a positive diagnosis.

story continues below

Per ESPN, Ewing was "arguably the best player in Georgetown history" before moving onto the NBA, where he mainly stayed most of his career with the Knicks. He also played with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Orlando Magic before moving on to coaching, eventually taking over the head position with Georgetown in 2017. The Hill notes Ewing also has two Olympic gold medals. Ewing now has a new appreciation for those taking care of him while he's sick and their colleagues. "Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines," he wrote. "I'll be fine and we will all get through this." (Read more Patrick Ewing stories.)

