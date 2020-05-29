9-Year-Old Killed While Checking Mail

(Newser) – A 9-year-old boy went to check the mail at his home in Mount Vernon, Ark., on Thursday but failed to return, shortly before authorities made a horrifying discovery. The body of the boy, apparently mauled by dogs, was found not far from the home in a field, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office. The boy's mother, who called 911 when she was unable to locate her son shortly after 9am, told deputies she'd observed several dogs running from the same field, per NBC News. Two people were questioned by police while two dogs were taken from a home to an animal shelter, per KATV and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The dogs, of unknown breed, are to be "quarantined for investigative purposes" while the investigation continues. (Read more animal attack stories.)